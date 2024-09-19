Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $62.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,934 shares of company stock worth $1,918,589 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,158,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMG opened at $56.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

