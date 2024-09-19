Citigroup Raises Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target to $4.70

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $3.50 to $4.70 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ULCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Frontier Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $4.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.47 million, a P/E ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 2.49. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Frontier Group will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 119.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 250,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 136,159 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 50,779 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 27.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth about $21,222,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth about $302,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

