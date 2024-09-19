Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of JVA opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 million, a P/E ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. Coffee has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.68% of Coffee worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

Further Reading

