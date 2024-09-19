Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.79.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $103.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 159,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,726,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

