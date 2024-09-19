Cousins Properties Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

Cousins Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years. Cousins Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 581.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

Cousins Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CUZ opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.31. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $29.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.61). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $212.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CUZ. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cousins Properties news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $168,695.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,440.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

