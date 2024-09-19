CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Short Interest Down 8.3% in August

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 835,700 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 911,100 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 157,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

CTS Stock Performance

NYSE:CTS opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.58. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.33 million. CTS had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of CTS by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of CTS by 2.2% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CTS by 1.7% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CTS by 5.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Further Reading

