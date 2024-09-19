DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Short Interest Up 8.3% in August

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,450,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 21,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on DraftKings from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $38.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $3,152,037.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,498,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,045,934.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $3,152,037.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,498,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,045,934.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,678,082 shares in the company, valued at $94,402,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,220,537 shares of company stock valued at $44,784,070. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,556 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 224,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 129,294 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

