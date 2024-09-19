e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Lowered to $162.00 at Piper Sandler

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $162.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ELF has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $198.80.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $114.52 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $88.47 and a 1 year high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.67. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. Research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total transaction of $3,090,278.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,411,429.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total value of $3,090,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,411,429.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,492. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,744,000 after purchasing an additional 126,231 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $417,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $1,794,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

