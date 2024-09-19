Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Short Interest Update

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the August 15th total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eastern Bankshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastern Bankshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

In other Eastern Bankshares news, President Quincy Lee Miller sold 12,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $211,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after acquiring an additional 70,561 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,794,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,885,000 after acquiring an additional 634,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $24,543,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $2,790,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.97. 525,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,625. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $17.26.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $232.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.45 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.44%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

