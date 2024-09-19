Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Enservco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENSV opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 1,040.29% and a negative net margin of 28.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enservco stock. AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new stake in Enservco Corp ( NYSE:ENSV Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 816,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. AlTi Global Inc. owned 2.96% of Enservco at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.