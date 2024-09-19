Evercore ISI Raises Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Price Target to $6.00

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $5.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $923.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $5.67.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 40,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7,435.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,542 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 200,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 41,252 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.