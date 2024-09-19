Guggenheim Raises Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Price Target to $105.00

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NUVL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nuvalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Nuvalent to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nuvalent from $102.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of NUVL stock opened at $102.63 on Monday. Nuvalent has a twelve month low of $41.16 and a twelve month high of $113.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.68 and a 200 day moving average of $75.97.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nuvalent will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $160,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,652,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $160,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 232,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,652,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $754,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,629 shares of company stock worth $10,062,198. Corporate insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVL. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 21.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

