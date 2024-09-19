Head to Head Analysis: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) & TH International (NASDAQ:THCH)

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TH International and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TH International -43.33% N/A -17.56% Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -3.20% N/A -5.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for TH International and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 0 1 3 0 2.75

Earnings and Valuation

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus target price of $13.13, suggesting a potential upside of 253.77%. Given Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is more favorable than TH International.

This table compares TH International and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TH International $1.53 billion 0.07 -$123.81 million ($0.74) -0.85 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $1.28 billion 0.05 -$21.23 million ($1.76) -2.11

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TH International. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TH International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

TH International has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of TH International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers beats TH International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

