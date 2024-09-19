Head to Head Review: Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) vs. CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM)

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) and CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and CEL-SCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences N/A -5,683.22% -279.77% CEL-SCI N/A -239.31% -102.69%

Volatility and Risk

Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEL-SCI has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$51.21 million ($6.20) -0.06 CEL-SCI N/A N/A -$32.19 million ($0.63) -1.81

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and CEL-SCI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CEL-SCI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptose Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aptose Biosciences and CEL-SCI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 CEL-SCI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,175.60%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than CEL-SCI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.6% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of CEL-SCI shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of CEL-SCI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About CEL-SCI

(Get Free Report)

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers. It is also developing products based on its proprietary technology Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS) technology, a patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, parasitic infections, autoimmune conditions, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. In addition, the company's product pipeline includes CEL-2000; CEL-4000; and CEL-5000, which are LEAPS-based product candidates in preclinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis disease. CEL-SCI Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.