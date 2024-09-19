IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of IBEX opened at $19.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.73. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

In related news, Director Shuja Keen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 282,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 218,679 shares during the period. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new stake in IBEX during the fourth quarter worth about $7,842,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IBEX by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in IBEX by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 17,521 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in IBEX in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

