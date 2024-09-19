IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.50.

IDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDA opened at $103.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.56. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $105.24.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $451.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.56 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDACORP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,767 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,230,000 after buying an additional 19,871 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 649,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,829,000 after purchasing an additional 61,546 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

