Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells $526,942.00 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,280.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Incyte Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $65.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $70.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

