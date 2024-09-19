Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Insider Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Craig Eric Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $133,575.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 1.55. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $160.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.33 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACVA. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,758,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,064 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 4.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,013,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,499,000 after purchasing an additional 198,228 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,954,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,225,000 after purchasing an additional 393,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,103,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,394,000 after buying an additional 163,380 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,144,000 after buying an additional 552,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

