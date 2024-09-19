Insider Selling: Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) CEO Sells $916,934.76 in Stock

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) CEO Russell Shaller sold 12,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $916,934.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brady Price Performance

Shares of BRC opened at $73.65 on Thursday. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $51.35 and a 52 week high of $76.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $65.20.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Brady Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brady

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in Brady by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Brady in the second quarter valued at $2,104,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 36.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Brady by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 98,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brady

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.