Insider Selling: Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Senior Officer Sells C$1,989,000.00 in Stock

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.20, for a total value of C$1,989,000.00.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:GIL opened at C$62.77 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of C$36.42 and a 1 year high of C$63.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.17 billion. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.5683346 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

GIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.00.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

