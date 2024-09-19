Insider Selling: Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) President Sells $199,440.00 in Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) President Sarah Luna sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $199,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 290,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

Shares of XPOF stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $633.92 million, a PE ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 276.0% in the first quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 882,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after acquiring an additional 647,743 shares in the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth $3,915,000. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,730,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $1,849,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 346.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 172,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 133,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Further Reading

