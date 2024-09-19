Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) CEO Acquires $8,564,607,203,600.00 in Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) CEO Payam Zamani purchased 1,580,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5,420,020.00 per share, with a total value of $8,564,607,203,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,795,451 shares in the company, valued at $15,151,400,329,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ISPO opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02. Inspirato Incorporated has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.17.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.05) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $67.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inspirato Incorporated will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspirato stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato Incorporated ( NASDAQ:ISPO Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 364,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. AXA S.A. owned 5.57% of Inspirato as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

