Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) CEO Acquires $8,564,607,203,600.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2024

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOGet Free Report) CEO Payam Zamani purchased 1,580,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5,420,020.00 per share, with a total value of $8,564,607,203,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,795,451 shares in the company, valued at $15,151,400,329,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Inspirato Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISPO opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02. Inspirato Incorporated has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.17.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.05) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $67.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inspirato Incorporated will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspirato

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspirato stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 364,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. AXA S.A. owned 5.57% of Inspirato as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

About Inspirato

(Get Free Report)

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.