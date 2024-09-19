InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Performance

Shares of InspireMD stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. InspireMD has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.85.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 62.02% and a negative net margin of 388.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that InspireMD will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InspireMD

About InspireMD

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InspireMD stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD, Inc. ( NYSE:NSPR Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of InspireMD as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

