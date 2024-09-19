Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,122,200 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 72,988,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37,677.2 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IITSF opened at $4.24 on Thursday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

