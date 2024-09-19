JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $213.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $213.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RCL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.31.

NYSE RCL opened at $168.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $173.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.14 and a 200-day moving average of $148.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

