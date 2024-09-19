Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Receives “No Recommendation” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their no recommendation rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Keywords Studios to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,090 ($27.61) to GBX 2,450 ($32.36) in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Keywords Studios

LON:KWS opened at GBX 2,428 ($32.07) on Monday. Keywords Studios has a 12 month low of GBX 1,101 ($14.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,498 ($33.00). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,401.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,920.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10. The company has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11,561.90, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Keywords Studios news, insider Don Robert bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,392 ($31.60) per share, for a total transaction of £55,016 ($72,676.35). 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.