Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Receives “No Recommendation” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their no recommendation rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Keywords Studios to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,090 ($27.61) to GBX 2,450 ($32.36) in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.
In other Keywords Studios news, insider Don Robert bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,392 ($31.60) per share, for a total transaction of £55,016 ($72,676.35). 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
