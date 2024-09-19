KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Short Interest Update

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KREF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 499,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,828. The firm has a market cap of $874.05 million, a P/E ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 0.99. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 392.62 and a quick ratio of 392.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.87). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -217.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KREF. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on KREF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 804,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 104,360 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 145,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.