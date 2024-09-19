Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.80 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Latham Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.67 and a beta of 1.87. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $6.83.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $160.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. Latham Group had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 2.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Latham Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Latham Group news, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $51,303.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Latham Group news, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $51,303.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 25,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $169,065.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,021.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,932 shares of company stock valued at $441,364. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIM. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

