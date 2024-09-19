loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells $26,062.37 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $26,062.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,865,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,918.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 480,088 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $1,113,804.16.

On Monday, September 9th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 27,713 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $69,836.76.

On Friday, September 6th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 239,729 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $584,938.76.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 61,747 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $163,629.55.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 152,794 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $438,518.78.

On Monday, August 26th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 639,186 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $1,898,382.42.

On Monday, August 19th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 267,972 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $734,243.28.

On Friday, August 16th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 268,689 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $773,824.32.

loanDepot Price Performance

Shares of LDI opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 3.43. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LDI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on loanDepot from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 272 Capital LP boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 107.4% in the second quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 183,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 94,883 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 390.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 158,221 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 57,546 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 66.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 45,173 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

