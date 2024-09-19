Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Insider Sells $50,916.00 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $50,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 760,089 shares in the company, valued at $9,121,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 8,486 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $99,795.36.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Lyft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Melius began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Lyft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lyft from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Lyft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 683,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,826 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 62,623 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

