Morgan Stanley Boosts T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $209.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $209.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TMUS. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.69.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $196.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $230.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $135.82 and a 52-week high of $206.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,826,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $23,551,862.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 670,945,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,401,768,090.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,826,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,441,682.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 840,336 shares of company stock valued at $154,461,060. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $12,095,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 105,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after buying an additional 38,195 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

