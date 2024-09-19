Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mplx from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mplx from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Mplx alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MPLX

Mplx Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Institutional Trading of Mplx

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth $41,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 73.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.