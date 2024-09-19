National Bankshares Boosts Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$30.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Alamos Gold to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.80.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

AGI opened at C$27.50 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$14.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.07. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of C$455.07 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 1.4766404 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total value of C$286,414.32. In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total transaction of C$286,414.32. Also, Senior Officer Adrian Paulse sold 15,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$386,193.50. Insiders have sold a total of 80,910 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,405 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Further Reading

