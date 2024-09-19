NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Lowered to C$14.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.93.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVA

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.79. NuVista Energy has a one year low of C$9.59 and a one year high of C$14.86.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$323.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$312.00 million. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 16.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 1.0834114 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 20,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$284,000.00. In other NuVista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$284,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.26, for a total value of C$67,267.98. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,171 shares of company stock valued at $365,981. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.