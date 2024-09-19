OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

OFS Credit has raised its dividend by an average of 52.7% per year over the last three years. OFS Credit has a payout ratio of 127.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 127.8%.

OFS Credit Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OFS Credit stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $120.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OFS Credit Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $84,057.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,198.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 13,774 shares of company stock valued at $334,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

