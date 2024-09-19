Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZNTL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.78.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $4.16 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $23.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $295.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.40). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.85) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 360,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 159,439 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $606,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,489,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,999,000 after buying an additional 585,644 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,809,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

