PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

In related news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $177,354.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,871.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $45.69 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $50.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.16, a PEG ratio of 1,042.57 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.66.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $320.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.01 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 3.45%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 315.80%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

