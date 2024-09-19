QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Jurgen Leohold Sells 17,435 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Jurgen Leohold sold 17,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $104,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
QuantumScape Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of QS opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 4.59. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $10.03.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at about $680,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in QuantumScape by 4.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
