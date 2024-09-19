Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $4.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $98.17 million, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.77. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.57.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Riverview Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.28% of Riverview Bancorp worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

