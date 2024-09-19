Short Interest in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Declines By 8.3%

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 497,700 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 542,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KE. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Kimball Electronics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I downgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimball Electronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $455.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Kimball Electronics has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $28.40.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $430.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.00 million. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 1.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimball Electronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 352,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

