Sidney B. Deboer Sells 10,777 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.93, for a total transaction of $2,973,697.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,754,677.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:LAD opened at $286.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.64. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.36 and a twelve month high of $331.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.09 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $123,976,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,370,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 14.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,700,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,390,000 after acquiring an additional 217,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 25.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,621,000 after acquiring an additional 203,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 118.9% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,609,000 after purchasing an additional 87,362 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. StockNews.com cut Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $266.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

