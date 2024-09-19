Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has $172.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $160.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.78.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $164.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.49 and its 200 day moving average is $151.92. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.74. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $169.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 104.46%.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

