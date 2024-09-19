Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Smith Micro Software Stock Performance
NASDAQ SMSI opened at $1.02 on Friday. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.66.
Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 163.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith Micro Software
Smith Micro Software Company Profile
Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.
