StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AAN. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $10.10 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.46.

Get Aaron's alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Aaron’s

Aaron’s Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AAN opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $316.80 million, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $503.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.91 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is -63.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the second quarter worth $9,711,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at about $8,379,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the second quarter worth about $3,230,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 139.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 228,678 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter worth about $2,244,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.