StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CTSO. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Cytosorbents to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Stock Up 7.6 %

CTSO stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $77.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 68.70% and a negative return on equity of 131.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 188.0% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.0% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,433,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 67,181 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,172,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 121,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 299,103 shares in the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.