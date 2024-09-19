The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $400.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CI. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $392.79.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $355.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $346.11 and its 200 day moving average is $344.75. The firm has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,731,000,000 after buying an additional 2,017,333 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,208,593,000 after acquiring an additional 867,180 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $510,467,000 after acquiring an additional 600,215 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors Fund L P purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,529,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $161,300,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.