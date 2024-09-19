Thomas Tray Sells 572 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,485.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $65.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

