Thomas Tray Sells 572 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,485.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Incyte Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Incyte stock opened at $65.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.70.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
