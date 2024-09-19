VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target Raised to $37.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $33.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,993,000 after buying an additional 19,788,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,431,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,313,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

