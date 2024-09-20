AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF) Short Interest Down 6.7% in August

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

AB Industrivärden (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDTVF opened at $31.26 on Friday. AB Industrivärden has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.87.

About AB Industrivärden (publ)

AB Industrivärden is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Nordic region. It employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on factors like long term return potential, proven business model, balance between risk and return, and attractive valuation to create its portfolio.

