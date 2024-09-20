Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACRV. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRV opened at $7.59 on Monday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $234.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 31,208 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $378,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

